India's 'No First Use' nuclear weapon policy depends on future circumstances: Rajnath Singh

India's stated nuclear weapon policy of 'No First Use' is unlikely to continue in future if circumstances change, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in Pokhran, Rajasthan. "Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," stated Singh.