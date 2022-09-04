IndiaVsPakistan 2nd Match: India-Pakistan troubled by injury, how different will today's match be from the first match?

Another great match of Asia Cup will be played between India and Pakistan tomorrow...India on top in Group A and Pakistan at number two...because of which these two teams will once again face each other in Asia Cup.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

