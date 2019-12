Infant deaths rises within a month in JK Lone Hospital in Kota

The number of infants who died during treatment at JK Lone Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota continues to rise. As many as dozen infants have died at the medical facility within the last five days, taking the toll in December to 91. Until Friday, the hospital had recorded 77 deaths on December, 12 within the week and 940 in the whole year. #InfantDeaths #JKLone #Infants #KotaHospital