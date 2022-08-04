Information about an IB alert on August 15 has come to the fore

Information about an IB alert on August 15 has come to the fore. The threat from the Jaish and Lashkar terrorists remains intact. Paragliders can be used for this operation. Special attention is focused on crowded places. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force has been asked to remain alert on the border.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

