INS Vikrant: INS Vikrant will further strengthen Indian Navy - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a new gift to the country in the form of INS Vikrant. On this occasion, the country's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that with Vikrant joining the Navy, the strength of the Navy will increase.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
