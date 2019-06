International Yoga Day: PM Modi leads celebrations in Ranchi

The dawn of Friday witnessed the fifth International Yoga Day, as people across the nation participated in the celebrations with enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations the Prabhat Tara ground in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The PM shared the stage with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of state (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi. Watch this video to know more.