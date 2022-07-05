Investigation of 4 WhatsApp groups continues in Amravati case

Investigation of 4 WhatsApp groups continues in Amravati case. Screenshots were posted in the group. Interrogation of Black Freedom Group Admin is going on. The link between Udaipur-Amravati killings is also being investigated.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

