Investigation of Amritpal Singh's wife's bank account regarding foreign funding

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Police is looking for Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De organization and pro-Khalistan supporter, for the last four days. Where is Amritpal, no clue has been found. Police is monitoring every movement of Amritpal. In view of which now the investigating agencies have started probing Amritpal's accounts.