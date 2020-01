Iran government claims 80 US terrorists killed in attack

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps avenged the assassination of its Major General Qasem Soleimani from the US within four days. The Air Force of Revolutionary Guards fired dozens of ballistic missiles at US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday morning. Iran's media reports claimed that 80 US citizens have been killed in the attack.