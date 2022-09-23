NewsVideos

Iran's hijab dispute reaches UN

Sep 23, 2022
Iran's hijab controversy has now reached America's UN. The Iranian government was seen hiding its face on the hijab controversy. President Ibrahim Raisi refused to interview female journalists in New York.

