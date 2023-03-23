NewsVideos
Is Amritpal coming to Haryana?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
There has been a stir in the police-administration due to the information of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, staying in Shahabad of Kurukshetra for 3 days.

