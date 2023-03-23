हिन्दी
News
Is Amritpal coming to Haryana?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 23, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
There has been a stir in the police-administration due to the information of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, staying in Shahabad of Kurukshetra for 3 days.
Breaking News,amritpal singh new video,amritpal singh cctv,amritpal singh khalsa,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh arrested,amritpal singh arrest news,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh waris punjab de,WHo is Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh supporters,action against amritpal singh,amritpal singh khalistan,amritpal singh protest news,amritpal singh video,amritpal singh big news,