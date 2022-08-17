Is Jungle raj returning to Bihar?
In Bihar, as soon as Nitish Kumar left the NDA and joined RJD, the noise of jungle raj started again. It has been only 6 days since the Grand Alliance came in Bihar and BJP started raising the political rhetoric given to Nitish Kumar.
