'It is a mistake not to consider Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as leaders' - Salman Khurshid

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

From today the command of Congress has been given in the hands of a non-Gandhi. Kharge has taken over as Congress President today. With this, Salman Khurshid has given a statement that it is a mistake not to consider Rahul and Sonia Gandhi as leaders.