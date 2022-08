ITBP Bus Accident: 6 ITBP Jawans Martyred

A major bus accident has happened in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. 6 ITBP personnel have been martyred due to the bus accident.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

A major bus accident has happened in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. 6 ITBP personnel have been martyred due to the bus accident.