J. P. Nadda hits back at Congress's allegation on ED

BJP President JP Nadda hit back at Congress's allegation on ED and said, trying to save a family. Nadda said, law is equal for all.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

BJP President JP Nadda hit back at Congress's allegation on ED and said, trying to save a family. Nadda said, law is equal for all.