Jacqueline Fernandez reaches EOW office

Jacqueline Fernandez will be questioned once again in the 200 crore money laundering case. The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police has called Jacqueline for questioning.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

