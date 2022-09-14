Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Economic Offenses Wing today

Jacqueline Fernandez will appear in Delhi today. Delhi Police will interrogate Jacqueline today. Jacqueline will be questioned in the money laundering case. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned to appear in court on September 26

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

