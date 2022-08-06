NewsVideos

Jagdeep Dhankhar's family members performed a 'Havan' in village for his victory.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been made the candidate for the post of Vice President from NDA. Voting took place in the Parliament for the Vice Presidential election today. Meanwhile, Jagdeep Dhankhar's family members performed a havan in village for his victory.

Aug 06, 2022
Jagdeep Dhankhar has been made the candidate for the post of Vice President from NDA. Voting took place in the Parliament for the Vice Presidential election today. Meanwhile, Jagdeep Dhankhar's family members performed a havan in village for his victory.

