'Jain Samaj' came out on the streets against the Jharkhand government in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

The people of the Jain community in Delhi have today opened a front against the Jharkhand government. The Government of Jharkhand had declared Sammed Shikharji as a tourist destination. In protest of this the Jain community will submit a memorandum to the President.