Jaipur Development Authority Takes Big Action in Rajasthan's Second Grade Teacher Paper Leak Case, Runs Bulldozer over Jaipur Coaching Centre

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Jaipur Development Authority takes big action in second grade teacher examination paper leak case in Rajasthan. Bulldozer Runs over Jaipur's Coaching Centre taking action against the accused institute for leaking paper.