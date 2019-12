Jamia CAA Protest: Delhi Police submits report to Home Ministry, 31 policemen injured

A total of 67 people, including students, and 31 police personnel were injured on December 15 after demonstrators protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned the New Friends Colony area near Jamia Millia Islamia into a battleground, the Delhi Police said in a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 17. #JamiaProtest #CAA #CAB #CitizenshipBill