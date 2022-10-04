NewsVideos

Jammu and Kashmir DG Jail Hemant Lohia murdered

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Hemant Lohia, Jail DG of Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered by slitting his throat. He was found dead in his house in a bloodied condition late on Monday evening.

All Videos

MahaKatha: मां सिद्धदात्री की तपस्या से भगवान शंकर बने अर्द्धनारीश्वर
3:14
MahaKatha: मां सिद्धदात्री की तपस्या से भगवान शंकर बने अर्द्धनारीश्वर
Videsh Superfast: Big relief to Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court
2:19
Videsh Superfast: Big relief to Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court
Khabren Khatakhat: Inquiry will be held today in the National Herald case
6:47
Khabren Khatakhat: Inquiry will be held today in the National Herald case
North Korea once again tested a ballistic missile
1:59
North Korea once again tested a ballistic missile
Rashifal Today: Know how your day will be
15:0
Rashifal Today: Know how your day will be

Trending Videos

3:14
MahaKatha: मां सिद्धदात्री की तपस्या से भगवान शंकर बने अर्द्धनारीश्वर
2:19
Videsh Superfast: Big relief to Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court
6:47
Khabren Khatakhat: Inquiry will be held today in the National Herald case
1:59
North Korea once again tested a ballistic missile
15:0
Rashifal Today: Know how your day will be
hemant lohia,dg prison hemant k lohia,hemant k lohia,hemant lohia murder,j&k dg jail hemant kumar lohia dead,hemant lohia death,Hemant Kumar Lohia,hemant k lohia murder,hemant k lohia servant,hemant lohia jammu kashmir,dg hemant lohia,dg jail hk lohia,hk lohia dead,dgp hemant kumar lohia,jk dg jail hemant lohia,dg jail hemant lohia dead,who is hemant lohia,hemant lohiya,hemant lohia viral news,Breaking News,Hindi News,Jammu and Kashmir,