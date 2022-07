Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar terrorist arrested, he used to provide weapons to terrorists

Security forces have got a big success in Jammu and Kashmir. Lashkar terrorist has been arrested. It is being told that he used to provide IEDs and weapons for the terrorist attack.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Security forces have got a big success in Jammu and Kashmir. Lashkar terrorist has been arrested. It is being told that he used to provide IEDs and weapons for the terrorist attack.