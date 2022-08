Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, and Samba in connection with the terror links.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

