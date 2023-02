videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir Police got big success in Narwal blast

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

In the blast in Narwal of Jammu-Kashmir, there has been great success in the hands of the security forces. A Lashkar terrorist Arif has been arrested. Perfume IED blast was tried for the first time in the valley.