NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Balakot, Search Operation Continues in the Area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The infiltration attempt near Balakot on the Pakistani border has failed. Indian Army has killed 2 terrorists on the border.

All Videos

Breaking News: Veteran BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh Kesari Nath Tripathi breathe his last
2:7
Breaking News: Veteran BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh Kesari Nath Tripathi breathe his last
Weather News: Today is the coldest day of January in Delhi, visibility is extremely low due to dense fog
14:25
Weather News: Today is the coldest day of January in Delhi, visibility is extremely low due to dense fog
Uttarakhand News: Crisis increase in Joshimath, where people will go?
3:42
Uttarakhand News: Crisis increase in Joshimath, where people will go?
Air India Peegate: Eyewitness of the shameful journey EXCLUSIVE, what happen on 26 November in the flight?
4:11
Air India Peegate: Eyewitness of the shameful journey EXCLUSIVE, what happen on 26 November in the flight?
TOP 50: Cold wave continues in Delhi, minimum temperature record at 1.5 degree Celsius
7:3
TOP 50: Cold wave continues in Delhi, minimum temperature record at 1.5 degree Celsius

Trending Videos

2:7
Breaking News: Veteran BJP leader and former speaker of Uttar Pradesh Kesari Nath Tripathi breathe his last
14:25
Weather News: Today is the coldest day of January in Delhi, visibility is extremely low due to dense fog
3:42
Uttarakhand News: Crisis increase in Joshimath, where people will go?
4:11
Air India Peegate: Eyewitness of the shameful journey EXCLUSIVE, what happen on 26 November in the flight?
7:3
TOP 50: Cold wave continues in Delhi, minimum temperature record at 1.5 degree Celsius
Poonch encounter,poonch encounter today,poonch encounter news,encounter in poonch,Poonch,poonch news,poonch encounter update,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,poonch news today,Encounter,poonch encounter underway,jammu kashmir encounter,Poonch district,Terrorist encounter,poonch news live,poonch encounter updates,poonch encounter latest news,Jammu & Kashmir encounter,poonch live,encounter in jammu & kashmir,