Jammu and Kashmir: When will the killing of migrant laborers stop?

Terrorists have once again committed a cowardly act in Jammu and Kashmir. Two non-Kashmiri laborers have died in the firing of terrorists in Kulgam. One is in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Raja Rishidev and Joginder Rishidev, residents of Bihar, while a laborer named Chunchun Rishi Dev is injured.