Jammu and Kashmir: Why politics on the right of new voters?

Now non-local people will also be able to vote in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Returning Officer of the state has announced that those who are not residents of Jammu and Kashmir but are living here due to job or any other reason will also get the right to vote. Responding to this, Mehbooba Mufti said that BJP wants to bring voters from outside.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
