Jammu-Kashmir: 2 labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in Shopian, LeT terrorist arrested

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Terrorists have again targeted people in Kashmir and two laborers from UP, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, were killed in a grenade attack in Shopian. Police have arrested Lashkar hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir who threw grenades.