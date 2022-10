Jammu Kashmir: Amit Shah visited Mata Vaishno Devi

| Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Today, on the second day of the tour, he took the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. During this, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha was also present with him.