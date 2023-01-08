हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Jammu & Kashmir: Army's big action in the valley, two terrorists killed
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 08, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
The infiltration attempt near Balakot on the Pakistani border has failed. Indian Army has killed 2 terrorists on the border.
×
All Videos
3:14
Delhi News: ASI shots by miscreant's attack while catching
6:54
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's statement during the journey says 'Join India, fight against fear';
6:36
Delhi Accident: Confession of the accuse in the Kanjhawala Case, did not come down due to fear
6:54
Breaking: Akhilesh Yadav reaches to Lucknow Police Headquarters, Twitter handle Operator Arrest
Who is Avani Chaturvedi - 1st IAF woman pilot to be part of wargames abroad
Trending Videos
3:14
Delhi News: ASI shots by miscreant's attack while catching
6:54
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's statement during the journey says 'Join India, fight against fear';
6:36
Delhi Accident: Confession of the accuse in the Kanjhawala Case, did not come down due to fear
6:54
Breaking: Akhilesh Yadav reaches to Lucknow Police Headquarters, Twitter handle Operator Arrest
Who is Avani Chaturvedi - 1st IAF woman pilot to be part of wargames abroad
Poonch encounter,poonch encounter today,poonch encounter news,encounter in poonch,Poonch,poonch news,poonch encounter update,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,poonch news today,Encounter,poonch encounter underway,jammu kashmir encounter,Poonch district,Terrorist encounter,poonch news live,poonch encounter updates,poonch encounter latest news,Jammu & Kashmir encounter,poonch live,encounter in jammu & kashmir,