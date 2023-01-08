NewsVideos
Jammu & Kashmir: Army's big action in the valley, two terrorists killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
The infiltration attempt near Balakot on the Pakistani border has failed. Indian Army has killed 2 terrorists on the border.

