Jammu & Kashmir : Centre's 'colonial settling project' started: Mehbooba Mufti on latest EC order

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has attacked the BJP and said that the efforts of BJP will have to be foiled. This reaction of Mehbooba Mufti has come after the decision of the government where a big decision has been taken regarding the voter list in Jammu and Kashmir. Voter card will be made for people living in Jammu for more than a year.