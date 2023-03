videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh makes big statement on Pakistan's Infiltration attempt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

A big statement of DGP Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir has come to the fore. He said that infiltration on the border has increased due to change in the weather. Terrorism is getting funding through narcotics.