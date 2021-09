Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian, 1 terrorist killed

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Chitragam village of South Kashmir's Shopian district in the early hours of Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a terrorist named Anayt Ahmed Dar was killed in the encounter. This is the same area where a civilian was injured by terrorists late on Wednesday evening. It is believed that these terrorists have been surrounded by security forces.