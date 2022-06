Jammu-Kashmir Latest News: Army's hit on terror, 7 terrorists killed in encounter at 3 places

Army's big action against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 terrorists have been killed in three encounters, 7 terrorists killed in 24 hours.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

