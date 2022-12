videoDetails

Jammu-Kashmir: Ministry of Home Affairs conduct an Important Meeting at 4 pm Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Ministry of Home Affairs is going to conduct an important meeting at 4 pm today. Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over this meeting. Many people including CRPF-BSF officers, senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police will attend the meeting. During the meeting Jammu-Kashmir's security arrangements will be discussed.