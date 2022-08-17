NewsVideos

Jammu Kashmir: Protest against attacks on Kashmiri Pandits

There have been Protest in Jammu and Kashmir against the killing of Kashmiri Pandits. Hundreds of people took part in this Protest. Let us tell you, the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits is being done by terrorists again and again.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
