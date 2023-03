videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir: SIU conducts raid at Lashkar Terrorist's house in Pulwama

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

SIU takes big action in Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama. The house of Lashkar commander is being investigated. SIU has conducted raid in an old case. Terrorist is active in Pulwama since 8 years.