Jammu Kashmir: Two Lashkar terrorists arrested from Bandipora, Ak 47, Ak 56, and explosives recovered

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

The news of great success has come in Jammu and Kashmir. Two Lashkar terrorists have been arrested from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Ak 47, Ak 56 have been recovered from both the terrorists.