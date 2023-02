videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir's Security Forces Guns Down Terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir's security forces have achieved huge success. TRF terrorist Aaqib Mustaq has been killed in encounter. Two days ago, Aaqib had killed a Kashmiri Pandit named Sanjay Sharma.