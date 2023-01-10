NewsVideos
Jamnagar's DM Sourabh Pardhi Issues Statement on Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat,says, 'Checking was properly executed'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Two NSG teams got involved in the investigation after bomb threat suspicioned in Moscow to Goa Flight. As per reports, Nothing suspicious has been found in the plane and will leave for Goa at 10 am. Commenting on this, Jamnagar's DM Sourabh Pardhi said that checking was properly executed and the flight will take off after clearing. Know what all Sourabh Pardhi said on the matter.

