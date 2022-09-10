NewsVideos

Janta Darbaar: 'Missile' going to fall on Congress?

After leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is in the process of forming his own party. In such a situation, Azad had reached his home ground Bhaderwah to form a new cadre for the party. During this, he also addressed a big rally.

Sep 10, 2022
