Janta Darbaar: 'Missile' going to fall on Congress?

After leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is in the process of forming his own party. In such a situation, Azad had reached his home ground Bhaderwah to form a new cadre for the party. During this, he also addressed a big rally.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

After leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is in the process of forming his own party. In such a situation, Azad had reached his home ground Bhaderwah to form a new cadre for the party. During this, he also addressed a big rally.