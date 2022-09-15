Janta Darbar: Hijab ban would force Muslim girls to go back to madrassas?

After the Karnataka High Court ruling on the hijab, 17,000 girl students dropped out of school. On this, the Supreme Court has asked whether girls are being forced to wear hijab. Huzaifa Ahmadi, representing the petitioners, said the hijab ban would force the girls to return to the madrassa.

Sep 15, 2022

