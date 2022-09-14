Janta Darbar : Jamiat’s ‘war’ on Madrasa survey

The survey of unrecognized madrassas has started in the midst of a political battle over the survey of madrasas in UP. The survey team has to complete the work by October 5 and submit the report to the government by October 25. After this decision of the Yogi government, all the Muslim organizations have expressed their displeasure.

