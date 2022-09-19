Janta Darbar : Thousands of students sit on dharna outside Chandigarh University over MMS scandal

Thousands of students are sitting on dharna outside Chandigarh University regarding the MMS scandal. Meanwhile, the university holiday has been extended. The holiday has been increased from 2 days to 7 days. The students allege that the police is trying to suppress the matter. Watch the debate on this issue in Janta Darbar.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Thousands of students are sitting on dharna outside Chandigarh University regarding the MMS scandal. Meanwhile, the university holiday has been extended. The holiday has been increased from 2 days to 7 days. The students allege that the police is trying to suppress the matter. Watch the debate on this issue in Janta Darbar.