Janta Darbar : Why Mehbooba Mufti hate Bapu's Bhajan?

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, this hymn was the favorite hymn of Mahatma Gandhi. Now a political struggle has started in Kashmir regarding this hymn. In a school in Kulgam, some children sang Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram Bhajan that Mehbooba Mufti started seeing the hidden agenda of the government in it. Watch the debate on this issue in Janta Darbar.