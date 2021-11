Jhansi: PM Modi to attend 'Rashtriya Raksha Samarparn Parv' tomorrow

During his visit to Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Defence sector at 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv', which is being held in Jhansi from November 17-19 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' celebrations.