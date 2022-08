Jharkhand: BJP attacks Soren government over Ankita's murder

On the issue of Ankita's murder, BJP has raised questions on Hemant Soren's government. After the death of girl Ankita in Dumka, the protest is also intensifying. Hindu organizations have started protesting.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

