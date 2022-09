Jharkhand: Children became victims of teacher's anger, had to be taken to hospital

A case of brutal beating of 13 school students has come to light in Gumla, Jharkhand. Where 13 students of class VI fell victim to the anger of their teacher. The teacher beat up these students so much on a minor issue, that the students had to be taken to the hospital.