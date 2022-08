Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly

A decision can be taken on the legislature of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Jharkhand today. It is being told that the Governor has sent a copy of the decision to the Election Commission.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

A decision can be taken on the legislature of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Jharkhand today. It is being told that the Governor has sent a copy of the decision to the Election Commission.